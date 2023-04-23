An elderly couple have become social media sensation following a video of their wedding which has gone viral.

The yet-to-be-identified oldies ambled along the aisle while receiving standing ovation from the guests who sang in excitement.

The bride, who was assisted with a walking aid in one hand, had a firm grip of her husband to maintain her balance.

She was rocking a white gown and bouquet and her outfit was complemented with a long veil and crown.

Their viral video has since set tongues wagging on social media with many chorusing that God’s time is the best.

Watch video below: