The chief of Adansi Praso, Nana Kwame Agyemang Pemsan I, has rewarded a young man, Alex Donkor, with a position of Gyaasehene for his continual protection of the community from armed robbery attacks.

A few months ago, all economic activities including funerals, came to a hault, after an armed group evaded the Adansi Praso community with machete and other offensive weapons to rob traders, threatened and attacked chiefs and other innocent people in the community.

It took the sacrificial effort of Alex Donkor, a native of the community, to organise boys to chase and arrest the perpetrators and handed them over to the police.

A contribution which has currently earned him the position of Gyaasehene, with the stool name, Nana Sei Okogye Aman I.

The chief of Adansi Praso, Nana Kwame Agyemang Pemsan I, spoke to Adom News about the programne.

Meanwhile, the new Gyaasehene, Nana Sei Okogye Aman I, promised to work even harder to protect the community.