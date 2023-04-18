The Ghana Education Service(GES) has interdicted the headmaster of Fijai Senior High School (SHS) in the Western Region, Kenneth Agbomodze.

The action which takes immediate effect according to GES is in connection with alleged illegal fee collection in the school.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Cassandra Ampofo Twum.

Mr Agbomodze has been asked to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

ALSO READ:

GHANASCO headmaster reacts to his interdiction over ‘toilet dormitory’ saga

EduWatch calls for interdiction of Duadaso SHS headteacher over exam malpractices

The interdiction is pending investigation as the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to management.

Read the full statement below: