The headmaster of Ghana National Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale has expressed confidence he will not lose his job following reports of toilet cubicles being used as dormitories in the school.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Headmaster, Douglas Yakubu and the Senior Housemaster of the school to step aside following the report.

The directive is to allow an investigation into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Yakubu said he has accepted the directive in good faith.

According to him, he will be vindicated as there is nothing incriminating about the viral video he described as “staged”.

He maintained that, the old toilet cubicles are not a dormitory as reported, adding that the school has adequate space to accommodate more students.

“I have been served the letter and it is because of the kind of journalism some people are practising and I have adhered to the directive to step aside. but at the end of the investigation, we will know the truth. I have visited the place after the viral video and not a single student sleeps there,” he said.

Asked whether the place has been shut down following the report, Mr Yakubu retorted said they can’t lock up because it is a store room chop boxes.

“The place has never been in use so why would we shut it down? We have left it as it is because the students can’t pick their boxes if we lock it” he added.