The driver and mate of an articulator cargo car loaded with soft drinks and mineral water are in critical condition after an accident at Mustapha Plus near Potsin Junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness Yaw Black narrated that, the axel of the cargo vehicle broke, causing the driver to lose control and fell on its side in the middle of the highway.

Over 1,000 bottles of soft drinks and water worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.

The driver and mate who were seriously injured, according to the eyewitness were rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Another KIA vehicle was brought to the scene to offload some of the products which were still intact.

Police MTTD were also at the scene to direct vehicles plying the stretch.