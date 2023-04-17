Actor, Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has shared a heartwarming video on his YouTube channel, playing ‘Flip The Bottle’ challenge with his wife, Evelyn Owusu.

The veteran Kumawood actor and his charming partner were seen fully immersed in the game, and their chemistry and enthusiasm were simply infectious.

As they wagered some money on the challenge, viewers were treated to a captivating display of their playful banter, radiant personalities, and obvious love for each other.

Social media users express their admiration for the couple’s genuine affection, leaving many feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Wayoosi, who is known for his hilarious skits, showed off his competitive streak, but his wife, Evelyn stole the show with her infectious smile and captivating personality.

Overall, the heartwarming video has melted hearts and left many gushing over the couple’s relationship.

Watch video below