An STC bus carrying Senior High School (SHS) students from Kasoa to Cape Coast has crashed at Gomoa Buduatta junction in the Central region.

The bus with registration number GT-1079-20 reportedly collided with a speeding tipper truck from Winneba and somersaulted.

Reports indicate that, the students onboard the bus were from various schools in the Central region.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

According to reports, some of the victims have been rescued while others are still trapped in the mangled bus.

Personnel from the Ghana National Service and other emergency services are at the scene to rescue them.

No deaths have been recorded so far.