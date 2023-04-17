Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame says he was afraid turning age 40.

The renowned rapper thought he would be old and weak when he becomes a quadragenarian.

But being a vegan for the past six years, the ‘Woso’ hitmaker born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, said he now feels stronger than ever.

In a post on Facebook, the rapper said he had the wrong perception because “at age 47, I have never been this free, this young and this wild”.

Touching on his aspirations on his 47th birthday on April 17, Okyeame Kwame believes he can live up to a hundred years.

“When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I would be old and weak. I was completely wrong! Today at 47, I have never been this free, this young, and this wild! Now I am looking forward to 100🥳. Come what may, we move! Happy birthday to me!” he wrote.

Okyeame Kwame has launched his boxer shorts clothing line.

“Today, I’m launching the boxers I’m wearing in different colours; grey, blue and black. The present I want from you is for you to buy my boxers for yourselves and your loved ones.”

Below is his post on Facebook

