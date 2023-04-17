The Headmaster of Ghana National Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, Douglas Yakubu has refuted report that, toilet cubicles are being used as dormitories in the school.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the report and must be disregarded.

His comment comes on the back of a widely circulated video which showed students using toilet cubicles as dormitories, causing concern among parents and the public.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Yakubu said the video was indeed from GHANASCO but the report does not reflect reality.

He explained that, the facility though abandoned toilet cubicles are being used as store rooms for chop boxes.

“We have a lot of dormitory facilities in my school and recently, we took over a facility that can accommodate about 800 students so it is very ridiculous. I can’t imagine it.

“Where you saw is a box room and used to be an old washroom right from 1960 to the 80s but we stopped using it many years and every old student can attest to that. It has never been converted to a dormitory but a store room where students keep their chop boxes when going on vacation and another contains cleaning materials,” he claimed.

To him, the video is a deliberate attempt by some persons to run down the image of the school, adding it was recorded at the blind side of management.

The headmaster said some students might have taken their mattresses there to relax after learning.

“What students do is that occasionally they go and learn there because it is conducive. I even did that as a student,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Mr Yakubu and the Senior Housemaster of GHANASCO to step aside following the viral video.

GES in a statement said it was unacceptable for students to be sleeping in such a place.

The Regional Director of Education has therefore been tasked to investigate the matter and report back in two weeks.