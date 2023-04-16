The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster of the Ghana National Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale to step aside after a widely circulated video showed students using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

The video has been circulating on social media, causing concern among parents and the public.

According to the GES, the school has excess capacity to even house an extra 300 students, with only 1467 out of 1790 vacancies declared by the school being filled.

The GES in a press stated issued on Sunday April 14,2023 said it was thus unacceptable for students to be sleeping in such a place.

The Regional Director of Education has been tasked to investigate the matter and report back in two weeks.

The GES in the release assured all stakeholders and the public that it will continue to ensure that students in its care operate in a safe school environment.

This incident has raised serious questions about the management of the school and the safety of its students.

The GES has promised to take appropriate action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

It further asked parents to remain calm while investigations are ongoing, with assurances that the safety and well-being of their children are of utmost priority.

Below is the full statement