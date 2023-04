A son of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) (rtd), Kwesi Ofori, former Director-General of the Ghana Police Public Affairs Directorate, over the weekend tied the knot with the daughter of a business tycoon, Joe Acheampong.

The well attended wedding ceremony of Kwabena Odame Ofori-Ntow of the Ghana Petroleum Commission, and Jennifer Ofori-Ntow of Volta River Authority (VRA), was held at the Accra Ridge Church.

Below is a video of the memorable weeding ceremony between the two love birds.