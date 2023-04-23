CCTV footage from a shop at Adum, Kumasi, has emerged, revealing the heartbreaking moment when Madwoa, a lady, was fatally shot.
The video, which is circulating on social media, shows the suspect kissing and hugging Madwoa before drawing a gun and firing five shots at her.
An eyewitness confirmed the details of the incident in an interview with GHpage.
CCTV footage revealed he kissed the lady before shooting her. 😢 pic.twitter.com/aYIQ0hEBhn— Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) April 22, 2023
