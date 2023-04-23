Madwoa looking beautiful and full of life Photo credit: @kessbentv
CCTV footage from a shop at Adum, Kumasi, has emerged, revealing the heartbreaking moment when Madwoa, a lady, was fatally shot.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows the suspect kissing and hugging Madwoa before drawing a gun and firing five shots at her.

An eyewitness confirmed the details of the incident in an interview with GHpage.