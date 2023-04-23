Lights in parts of Accra to go off as ECG undertakes maintenance works on Sunday

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has revealed that they would undertake planned maintenance on Sunday, April 23.

The company indicated that the maintenance works are expected to improve their service delivery.

In a press release, ECG indicated that some parts of Accra will have their lights taken off while the work is ongoing.

The lights ECG indicated will go off on Sunday for about eight hours from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The areas affected include Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Caprince and others.

See the statement below for the full list of affected areas: