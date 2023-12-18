President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has opened up on his early days in Nima, a Zongo community in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Sharing fond memories, the President who has his private residence in the community said he moved there at age 12 and has a deep connection with the place.

According to him, he spent most of his happiest days there.

“I grew up here, I came here when I was 12 years old, our father moved us here. I don’t think there is any part of this area that I don’t know; I know this area like the back of my hand. I enjoyed some of the happiest days of my youth right here in Nima,” he recounted.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this while addressing a gathering at the 2023 Nima Day celebration, which is an event to tell the success story of the community.

To him, the event is important because the day coincides with his late mother, Eleanor Akufo-Addo’s birthday.

“Nii Futa has chosen this day to be henceforth known as Nima Day. It is a very important day in my life because it is the birthday of my mother, the 17th of December, and she was a big ‘maghajia’ of Nima as you know.

So it is important that I be here on such a day because I am one of you, because I, too, I am a Nima boy,” he said amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

