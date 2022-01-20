The Ghana Police Service has announced that two more persons have been arrested in connection with the clash at Nima in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, January 18.

The arrest brings the total number of arrests to nine.

“The two people were arrested at Ashalaja. Thanks to the effective intel network of the police in collaboration with the people, we got two of them and weapons like a pump-action gun, a set of security uniforms and unregistered motorbikes were retrieved from them,” he said.

Addressing a press briefing at the National Operations Centre, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori added that the suspects have been placed in police custody and are assisting in investigations.

The arrest comes after a timely intervention by the Police on Tuesday afternoon averted what could have been bloodshed following a violent clash between the youth of Nima and Maamobi.

In videos widely circulated on social media, the youth in the adjoining communities attacked each other with clubs and cutlasses around.

The immediate cause of the clash is not known, however, it is alleged that there is a long-standing feud between the youth of Nima and Maamobi until it escalated into Tuesday’s clash.

ACP Kwesi Ofori said five persons were injured during the clash adding that three of the persons were seriously injured.

“One person is at the 37 Military Hospital and two others are at the Police Hospital also being offered medical care. So far, our records indicate that no death has been recorded and our attentions also has not been drawn to any death in any of the hospitals,” he told the media.

He said some of the gang members are nursing their health privately by refusing to seek medical attention from professional health care workers.

ACP Ofori added that the suspects have been placed in police custody and they are assisting in investigations.