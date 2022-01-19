Seven persons have been arrested over a shoot-out in Nima on Tuesday during a clash between two gangs.

The Police in a video posted on its Facebook page captured a group of irate men wielding machetes and moving on a street in Nima, as some fired gunshots in the open.

The post by the police said it had strongly intervened and contained the violence.

Addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, disclosed that five of the suspects are in police custody while two others have been hospitalized and are under police guard.

One injured victim identified as Appiah is said to be receiving treatment at 37 Military Hospital.

He explained the police are on a manhunt for the leaders of the gangs identified as Kumordzi and Bombon.

“Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm yesterday [Tuesday], and the Police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima but we managed to stabilise the situation.

“[seven] 7 persons have been arrested. 5 are presently here with us, and the other two are on admission at the Police hospital,” he detailed.

He further indicated that the Police is actively working to clamp down on all criminals within Nima and its environs.

