The Black Stars crashed out of the competition after going down 2-3 to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Following the shocking defeat, Gyan couldn’t hold his words back and fired the team led by Andre Dede Ayew.

Gyan, who is a panelist on SuperSport in analysing the game, expressed his displeasure. According to Gyan, the team’s poor show is due to the players’ attitude on the field of play.

ALSO READ:

2021 AFCON: Black Stars not for your father – Andre Ayew told

The all-time Black Stars top scorer also stressed that he saw the real Ghana when the team went 10 men down after Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute.

He added that the team tried to give everything but it wasn’t enough.