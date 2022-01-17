Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has evoked emotions with his message to mark the third anniversary of his colleague, Ahmed Suale‘s death.

It’s been three years since Ahmed was murdered but the perpetrators are yet to be arrested and prosecuted.

However, Anas has said Ahmed will never be forgotten, adding he remains resolute in fighting his course.

He took to his social media pages to pen the message and sought solace in a verse from the Quran.

He wrote: Three years ago. We’ll never forget. We’ll keep fighting, Ahmed.

And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]. Quran 14 42.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale

Mr Suale, who worked with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, was shot dead three years ago near his family home at Madina.

READ ON:

He was shot three times; twice in the chest and another in the neck by unidentified men while he was driving home.

The murder came shortly after the release of the ‘Number-12′ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Meanwhile, his family members say they are disappointed the Police are yet to find and prosecute his killers.

The spokesperson for the family, Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu, says it appears the security agencies have given up on finding the perpetrators of the heinous crime.