The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared its intention to embark on an indefinite strike.

The industrial action is to begin on Thursday, January 20, 2022, until government heeds to their request.

According to the group, “they deserve better conditions of service now.”

“Honourable members of CLOGSAG, be ready for strike. From Thursday, January 20 everybody should sit at home, don’t come to work,” a flyer to announce the decision read.

In December 2021, the Association served notice it will embark on a nationwide strike.

At an end-of-year meeting and awards ceremony last year, the association noted that their conditions have been overlooked.

According to the Association, a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, the Ministry is yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.

The Association noted that it feels sidelined, which leaves them with no option than declaring an industrial action.

It also realised that all other services had an enhanced salary structure apart from the civil service.