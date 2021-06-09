Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) say they will lay down their tools in two weeks if the government fails to rectify issues with their pension administration.

CLOGSAG is made up of 12 labour unions, making it the country’s largest workforce.

The forum is made up of teacher unions – GNAT, NAGRAT and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, the Ghana Medical Association and many others working in key public institutions.

According to CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, their Tier 2 pension contributions are being held illegally in the Public Sector Workers Employee’s Pension Scheme.

The association also alleges that ¢53 million has been siphoned from their members’ tier 2 pension contributions instead of transferring it to the workers’ desired pension manager, the Hedge Pensions Master Trust.

“To correct such a discrepancy, the workers have written to the management about their preference for the Hedge Pensions Master Trust occupational pension scheme established by CLOGSAG,” he added.