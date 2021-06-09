The National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned the striking Universities’ Senior Staff (SSA) to appear before it on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The meeting has been scheduled for 3:00pm.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Executive Scretary, Ofosu Asamoah, which directed the Association to call off the strike.

The statement, among other things, noted the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is currently engaging the leadership of the Association, hence the new directive.

This comes after the NLC on Wednesday, February 3, secured an interlocutory injunction from the High Court, Labour Division, against the SSA-UOG strike, which started on January 21, 2021.

The Court ordered the parties to go back to the negotiation table to negotiate in good faith on the non-basic allowance and when the Tier 2 Pension arrears would be paid.

ALSO READ:

It also gave the parties three months to engage in the negotiations and report to the Commission.

The Court also asked the government to pay the pension outstanding arrears by the end of March 2021.

However, the Association resumed its strike on May 18, after they said the government flouted the NLC’s March 31, 2021 deadline directive to address their concerns.