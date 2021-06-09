It has emerged that most Members of Parliament (MPs) have not taken their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after an MP tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, the said MP, who has been feeling ill for some days now, tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Some of his family members have also tested positive, and they are all in quarantine.

Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He indicated that the issue was top on the agenda in the August House.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to roll out fresh measures aimed at keeping the rest of the MPs safe.

But MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, is insisting that, all MPs be tested for COVID-19.

