A Member of Parliament has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Parliament is expected to roll out fresh measures to protect MPs

The Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Muntaka Mubarak suggested that rolling out these new measures will help protect the MPs from contracting the virus, and will also help the house know the number of MPs who have not yet taken their second jab and possibly have them retested.

“We are trying to find out how many more MPs who had not taken the second jab so if the number is large, then probably almost all those who did not take the second jab may have to go through a test but obviously I am not the Speaker but these are some of the suggestions I would carry to the Speaker. Probably we may have to get them to retest,” he said.

This comes after it was reported that a sitting Member of Parliament tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend. Some members of his family have also tested positive, and they are all in quarantine.

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak who is also a member of parliament’s health committee says this is an indication that all Ghanaians need to take Covid-19 more seriously.

“… if a Member of Parliament who has even taken the first jab is currently quarantined, because of Covid over the weekend, it clearly tells you that we are not out of the woods yet. We need to continue observing the protocols,” he said.