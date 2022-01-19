A sister of Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has passed on, an official statement by Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa state has revealed.

According to the statement, Odehyie Rose Adwoa Oforiwaa Okoampah passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

“The late Odehyie Rose Adwoa Oforiwaa Okoampah will be remembered as one of the most supportive and endearing siblings of Osagyefuo Kuntunkununku of cherished memory,” the statement signed by D.M.Ofori-Atta, State Secretary, said.

Odehyie Oforiwaa Okoampah died at age 76 and is survived by four children.

Funeral and other related customary arrangements will soon be announced, the statement said.

Below is the full statement from the Ofori Panin Fie:

Okyenhene Bereaved

