Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has graduated from the University of Ghana (UG).

She bagged Masters degree in Economic Policy as part of the 2021 graduating class.

Madam Appiah-Oppong served under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2013.

An aide to Mr Mahama, Edudzi Tameklo took to his Facebook page to announce the graduation coupled with a congratulatory message and photo.

Mr Tameklo described the former Minister as a big sister, friend and one of the principal wise personalities he consults for life nuggets.

He wrote: Congratulations Hon Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong Former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana. She just graduated with a Master’s degree in Economic Policy She has been a wonderful big sister and friend.

One of the principal wise personalities I consult on anything life. For my younger brothers and sisters, there is no limit to learning because knowledge is vast. AG, I celebrate you today. I think I have to go and complete this LLM program now. Cc.

