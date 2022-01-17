Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has insisted the team will beat Comoros to make it to the next round of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Stars, after two games played, sit 3rd in Group C with just a point.

The Black Stars, who are seeking to win their fifth continental title, will play Comoros in the final group game on Tuesday, January 18.

But at the post-match press conference after drawing with Gabon, the Al Sadd midfielder, who was named the Man of the Match, said they will beat the Island nation and make it to the Round of 16.

“We are Ghana and we are going to win the last game and go through,” the 31-year-old said.

Andre also expressed his disappointment in the lack of Fair Play displayed by the Panthers in the build-up to the equaliser.

“We had the ball and we put it out intentionally because our player was on the floor.

“So what do we do? When the ball is coming, you take the ball, Gabon, and give it back to Ghana. [It is as] simple as that.

“So, we were waiting for the ball to come back but the ball was not coming back and they played and that’s how they got their only open chance of the game. That is it.

“It is very small of them. I am disappointed in them,” he added.