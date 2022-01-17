Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has been criticised for his selfish style of play in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The 31-year-old grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons after the second Group C game against Gabon on Friday.

In the second half of the game, the Black Stars in a counter-attack had a glorious goal-scoring opportunity but the Al Sadd forward failed to release the ball to Joseph Paintsil who was in a great position to double Ghana’s lead.

According to Dan Qauye, who was a member of the Black Stars squad who played in the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany, Andre Ayew is not helping the team with his selfish attitude.

He stressed that the 31-year-old must be told that the national team does not belong to his father.

Dan Quaye

“What was Andre Ayew thinking when he could have passed the ball to Joseph Paintsil to score the second goal?” The former Great Olympics defender quizzed during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

“It was a clear goal-scoring opportunity for the Black Stars but Andre Ayew decided to keep the ball to himself. We must let Andre understand that the Black Stars is not for his father.

“This is a national team and there should be that oneness and unity among the players on the pitch but that is not what Andre Ayew is doing.

“He is always seeking the glory for himself and not the team. He always wants to grab the headlines which is bad for the team.

“He is selfish and his attitude is not helping the team. If I am playing with Andre Ayew, I would never enjoy playing with him because he is selfish.

“The national team is not for his father and he must understand that,” he added.

Andre Ayew’s 18th-minute strike was cancelled by Jim Allevinah on the 89th minute.

Ghana sit 3rd with just a point and will play Comoros in the final group game on Tuesday, January 18, and must win to seek a place in the next round of the tournament.