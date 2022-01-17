Even before the Black Stars play their final group game to qualify to the next round of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), some Ghanaians have already decided the fate of coach Milovan Rajevac.

They have attributed the shambolic performance of the senior national team in Cameroon to the performance of the coach.

The latest to join the bandwagon is former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

The Ghana Football Association has set Rajevac the targets of not only winning January’s Nations Cup but also qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But discussing the performance of the Black Stars on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said the contract must be terminated with immediate effect.

Given his conduct, he said “Ghanaians don’t need a soothsayer to tell us that coach Milovan is not fit to handle Black Stars.

“From day one, I knew Milo will fail; he is not fit to coach the Black Stars,” he fumed.

Mr Titus-Glover, who was a former footballer, also accused Ghana’s FA for the woes of the current Black Stars.

“This is our worst performance in AFCON and I blame the FA,” the former Tema East MP stressed.

The Black Stars failed to take their chances against Gabon in the second group game in Group C on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Panthers.

They are hoping to beat Comoros to book their place in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars last won the trophy in 1982, where they beat host nation, Libya on penalties.

Since then, the Stars have made three final appearances, falling short on each occasion – the recent being the 2015 loss to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.

Thus, prior to the AFCON 2021 tournament, Ghanaians looked forward to a splendid performance by the Black Stars to end the 40-year drought.