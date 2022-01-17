Statistics from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate that in 48 hours, seven more individuals have died in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This brings the number of casualties to 1,343. As of January 8, the death toll stood at 1,336.

The Service noted that it has recorded 9,020 active cases published on its website. In addition, a total of 508 new cases have been recorded.

The GHS continues to see a decline in active cases. In its previous update, active and new cases stood at 10,889 and 486, respectively.

According to the Service, 44 individuals currently battling the virus are in severe condition. Twelve others are in critical condition.

Since the emergence of the virus in March 2020, Ghana has confirmed 153,154 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, in two days, the GHS has discharged 2,647 people who contracted the virus. In total, the GHS has discharged 143,151 people who have recovered from the virus.