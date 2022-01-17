Musician and politician, Kwame A Plus, has finally waded in on dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s recent altercation with Nigeria’s Burna Boy on social media.

According to him, he refused to speak on the issue because the duo can stage the beef to promote their music careers in both countries.

He explained that he has since tried to engage Shatta Wale to know the truth in the whole saga but it has remained futile.

A Plus said it is difficult to know the truth even to the extent that Shatta Wale has refused to report to the Ghana Police after Burna Boy threatened his life.

For all you know, Burna Boy and Shatta are planning a collaboration to break into the Nigerian music industry. It happens all the time!! Has Shatta himself reported to the police that a Nigerian has threatened to kill him and therefore the police must arrest him on arrival in Ghana or prevent him from entering our country?

If the answer is no, then he doesn’t feel threatened. So why must I cry more than the bereaved? One must be tactful in such situations, part of A Plus’ statement read.

But on a more serious note, the reason why I’ve not commented on this issue is that it is very difficult to tell which one is a publicity stunt (It’s part of the game) and which one is a real threat in such situations.

Before any comment is made, there is the need for some clarification. I tried to speak with Shatta wale(shatta movement) on phone for the aforesaid but he has not gotten back to me yet. What if both of them decided to stage it for whatever reason? What if Burna Boy called Shatta to say “My people are not giving the Ghanaian music industry the needed support. Let’s stage this or that.

If you just dive into the fight head first, wo bɛ yɛ third person. Before you say jack, Shatta and the person who threatened to kill him are at the beach having fun. It has happened many times. You remember the story of the boy who cried wolf right? KWAME A PLUS

It all started when Burna threw a challenge to Shatta Wale for a one-on-one fight for calling out Nigerian acts over their lack of support and loyalty.

This triggered Shatta who accepted the fight and chose Accra Sports Stadium as the venue.

Shatta promised to break Burna Boy’s neck after the latter stated that he had since January 2021 dreamt of seeing Shatta Wale’s teeth and blood on his fist and floor.

What many thought was a planned beef became personal when the duo started exposing personal secrets and allegations of rape.

According to Burna, his rage against Shatta started when he attempted to take advantage of a girl he introduced to her, while Shatta also accused him of same.

Meanwhile, it all came to an end when Burna Boy apologised for his actions, adding that, it wasn’t apt to fight Shatta Wale in the first place.