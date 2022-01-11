Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has said it is his time to be on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a presidential candidate.

About five leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

But, Mr Kyerematen says he made sacrifices in the past for a contender, hence must be paid in the same vein.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of the party’s faithful.

He recounted the party’s 2007 primary held at the University of Ghana campus, where President Akufo-Addo barely crossed the line and had to rely on a valuable concession from him.

This was to avoid a second round of voting in the election which had 17 aspirants, a decision he explained was borne out of love and sacrifice.

“You remember when we went to Legon to elect a leader, you remember there were only two people out of the 17, who and who? Alan and Nana Addo, you remember?

“I had over 32% and Nana had over 40%, but because of the unity of the party, I decided that I will support Nana so we all rallied behind him. It is time for other people to sacrifice and give Alan the chance to lead this party,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen’s pronouncement attracted loud cheers from the participants who seemed convinced.

