A member of the Northern Regional Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleem, has been suspended indefinitely.

The suspension, according to a statement, comes on the back of an alleged public declaration of support for Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as a flagbearer.

The statement, signed by the Regional Director of Communications, Mohammed Sheriff Ibrahim, noted that the act is contrary to the party’s Constitution.

“As already noted in Chairman’s statement dated December 30, 2021, the unfortunate situation of peaking before time has the tendency to disrupt H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s governance and the peace within the New Patriotic Party in the region,” the statement read in part.

The statement further cautioned anyone who deals with Alhaji Kaleem does so at his or her own risk.

Meanwhile, the suspended communicator has dismissed the allegations levelled against him, stating they are false and misleading.

Though he admitted he was present at an event organised every Tuesday by ‘Friends of Alan’ to espouse his achievements as Minister, he never campaigned for him as purported.

“It’s absolute lie. It’s not true. The programme was organised by ‘Friends of Alan’ and I happen to go there every Tuesday and it’s not about campaigning.

“It’s talking about Alan’s Ministry, what he has done, the factories and other things that he has done so it’s absolute lie,” he said on Joy FM’s Top Story.

