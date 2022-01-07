Winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prempeh College, have presented their trophy to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The visit took place on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

It was to afford the winners an opportunity to officially inform the President about their victory in the fierce contest which ended on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Among the delegation were school authorities, representatives from Primetime who are the production team, and the Quiz Mistress, Prof Elsie Kaufmann.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and former President John Kufuor, were also present at the Jubilee House to welcome the team.

The Amanfuo made its fifth trophy after defeating six-time champion, PRESEC-Legon ‘Ɔdadeɛs’ and Keta Secondary Technical School ‘Dzololians’.

The dream was made possible by their squad Abdallah Abdul, Evans Oppong and Eden Nana Kyei Obeng as a result of hard work, perseverance and a vision to win the trophy.

Prempeh College emerged winners with 53 points.

Presec-Legon came second with 49 points while Keta SHTS accumulated 30 points.