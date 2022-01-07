The Multimedia Group Limited has acquired the radio broadcast right for radio broadcast rights for this year’s Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Yaoundé – Cameroon, a statement released by the media conglomerate has said.

According to the statement, the games will be on the MGL’s Akan and English platforms.

“The games will be live on The MGL’s radio platforms: Adom FM, Asempa FM, Nhyira FM, Joy FM and Luv FM and will be delivered through the Group’s hallmark of rich radio commentary coupled with exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage that will bring audiences closer to the tournament,” the statement read in part.

“As we have always done, our radio coverage of this year’s AfCON will not be about just the games; it will be an experience for our audience to live. It will also be a platform for our sponsors to leverage for interactions with their cherished customers,” explained Max Fugar, General Manager, Sales and Customer Service for the Multimedia Group.

“Listeners on all our radio platforms should expect the best of coverage. Africa’s biggest football competition deserves the best coverage and that’s what we are promising our listeners,” Philip Osei Bonsu, Programmes Manager of Asempa FM, has also assured.

“In addition to the upcoming AfCON, The MGL also has acquired the radio rights of other upcoming CAF events from CAF and AUB” the statement also revealed.

