Andrews Parsons, the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), has conferred with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on the possibility of Ghana hosting the African Para Games alongside the African Games in 2023.

He was accompanied by Samson Deen, the President of the APC who was happy with the promise and assurance from President Akufo-Addo on the possibility of Ghana hosting the first African Paralympic Games in 2023.

Mr Deen appealed to the media to help make the African Games for Para athletes in 2023 blossom. The General Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Peter Adjei was present as well as Mr Elletey.

This year is going to be a special year for new athletes who have been discovered to take Ghana by storm in the Para Sports in Ghana.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, welcomed the IPC President, Andrews Parsons and the African Paralympic Committee President, Mr Deen to his office before the fruitful discussion with the President of Ghana.

Mr Ussif stressed the need to help Para Sports to gain recognition by holding major sporting events here in Ghana.