Alfred Obeng Boateng

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has asked Ghanaians to lessen their criticisms on the MP’s following their shameful conduct since the start of the 8th Parliament.

He said each Parliamentarian has a genuine intent to protect the interest of Ghanaians and ensure better standards of living in the country.

Speaking with Joy News correspondent, he said that irrespective of their violent conduct in Parliament, the national interest was paramount to both the Minority and Majority group.

“All that we do in Parliament you could see that the national interest is really paramount irrespective of what others say,” he claimed.

“The intention was that the two watch men wanted your property to be better protected so the intention was not wrong but the approach and process might be wrong,” he told Joy News.

The 8th Parliament has recorded three separate free for all brawls which has received wide condemnation and criticisms from the general public.

Mr Obeng, however, entreats Ghanaians to appreciate the MPs for fighting for the interest of the nation.

“The intention of each parliamentarian I think we should applaud them for having the nation at heart,” he added.

To him, both Majority and Minority in Parliament in the near future will try to dialogue as means to resolve their issues instead of engaging in a fight.