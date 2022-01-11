The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has asked the Ghana Police Service to probe allegations made by the Alliance for Social Equity and Accountability (ASEPA).

This has to do with the Alliance’s claims that Ghana’s Presidential jet was used by Nana Akufo-Addo’s family for personal activities between December 20 and 30 last year.

ASEPA’s Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, made the claim, saying during the said period, “the children of a close relative of the President took Ghana’s Presidential Jet, the Falcon EX jet, on a trip to the UK just for Christmas shopping.”

“They didn’t go alone; they went with their friends and partied in the sky all through the trip, taking snap videos and flaunting their lucky adventure,” he said.

But, a statement from the GAF has denied the claims.

According to acting Director Public Relations, Commander Andy La-Anyane, “the said publication is untrue, frivolous and without any basis.

“We additionally wish to state that the said aircraft has not been to Europe for a very long time, and this publication is, therefore, a figment of the author’s imagination. However, these allegations can easily be verified since there is always a task order for the movement of all Ghana Air Force platforms.”

The GAF sees this as an attempt to undermine its integrity in public.

In that regard, the Force has also invited the police to investigate the issue to ensure closure.

“In view of the seriousness we attach to such malicious publications, the issue has been referred to the Inspector General of Police for further investigations,” the January 9 statement said.

However, according to the Daily Graphic, the ASEPA boss says he is yet to receive an invitation from the police.

He has since apologised to the Ghana Armed Forces for his comments.

“I unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Armed Forces if their image was in any way affected by my publication,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the Facebook post he made in that regard, he said he had withdrawn “the publication pending an official response from the GCAA.”

Below is his post on Facebook: