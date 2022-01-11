Managing Director of Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC) Investments Limited, Paul Kofi Mante has said the journey to financial independence is not a sprint but a marathon.

According to him, making money is not a day’s event as it’s something that happens in bits as well as requires timing and consistency.

Paul Mante on Adom FM’s Reboot Your Life Series underscored the need for people not to live their lives to please or impress others.

“If your mentality is to impress others you will end up living a lie instead of living a life” he added.

Paul Mante shared some key principles of making money and in the process help many people to attain financial independence.

They include:

Take a decision Plan your finances Pay yourself Watch your spending habit Create a money-making machine (make your money work for you) Multiple streams of income Launch operation 1 million (this can be done through investments and savings)

Watch the featured video for more: