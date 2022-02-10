The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, is currently being detained at the Teshie District Police command.

He is reportedly being held in connection with his publication that members of the President’s family travelled in the Presidential jet to the United Kingdom (UK) for shopping.

The complaint against him was lodged by the Ghana Armed Forces and he is expected to be arraigned on Thursday 10th February at the Kaneshie District Court.

Mr Thompson reported himself to the police after the complaint lodged against him was brought to his attention.

The anti-corruption campaigner alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with his relatives, had used the Presidential aircraft of the Ghana Armed Forces for a shopping trip to the UK in December 2021 between December 20 and 30, 2021.

He later apologised and retracted the publication.