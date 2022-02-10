The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit the streets of Accra to protest against the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) being pushed by the government.

The opposition party members are also registering their displeasure against the government’s inability to resolve the ongoing University Teachers Association of Ghana strike that has lasted for about a month.

The aggrieved Ghanaians converged at the Obra Spot on Thursday morning clad in red and black outfits.

Members of the opposition party are holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘E-levy is a no brainer to economic recovery and we insist that Yentua’ and ‘Pay UTAG, students are suffering.’

The ‘Yentua’ demonstrators will march from their point of convergence through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, the National Theatre through the African Union Roundabout.

The demonstration will end at the Parliament House.

Already, the Police Service has indicated that it will afford the necessary security detail to prevent any mishap.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department has, thus, deployed personnel to assist with traffic management.