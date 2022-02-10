Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea, has proposed that the image of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) founder, George Alfred Grant aka Paa Grant, is featured on the country’s country.

According to him, Paa Grant’s contribution towards Ghana’s independence struggle cannot be underrated as he was the chief financier, hence his advocacy.

The former Works and Housing Minister made his case on the floor of Parliament as he eulogises Paa Grant as the father of Gold Coast politics.

“Today I was just looking at my GH¢200 note, and I was wondering whether Paa Grant’s picture is [on] it. But I am not sure; it is not.

“One of these days when I meet the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, I will strongly recommend that his picture should be embossed on our currency, which is the symbol and the soul of the nation,” he said.

Paa Grant

He further recounted Paa Grant’s sacrifices and how he managed to pioneer the Aborigine Right Society.

“Nkrumah who became our first Prime Minister, they all came from the same group, UGCC, so I am amazed how Paa Grant was able to bring this mix together and then eventually he pioneered the Aborigine’s Right Society,” he touted.

Paa Grant, credited to be one of the founding fathers of Ghana, formed the UGCC in 1947 to bring about Ghanaian independence from their British colonial masters after the Second World War.

