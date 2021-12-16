A citizen of Ghana, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy, has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to probe an alleged financial loss caused the state by former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea.

This is in relation to a US$81bn financial seperate housing contract signed by Mr Atta Akyea who is the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament in 2018/2019.

The petitioner has indicated his action is borne out of publications he read during the latter’s tenure in office.

Citing news headlines; ‘Atta Akyea signs contract worth $961 million for the construction of houses without parliamentary approval in August 201’, and ‘Atta Akyea signs whopping US $1BN in total housing contract,’ Mr Amponiy insisted he must be subjected to investigation with the necessary action taken if found culpable.

The petitioner further stated per documents available to him, Mr Atta Akyea allegedly violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

“Criminal misdemeanour should be accorded the seriousness it deserves by allowing the criminal justice system to interpret and assess its social impact and apportion punishment as prescribed by law. Which is why this petition needs to be treated with utmost urgency and seriousness,” the petition read in part.

Read the full petition below:

Attention:

Kissi Agyebeng Esquire

The Special Prosecutor

Office of the Special Prosecutor

Accra

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

PETITION: Malfeasance/Financial Loss To The State By Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea

Dear sir,

Please accept my compliments.

I am petitioning your good office with this written indictment of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea who served as the Minister for Works and Housing until January 2021, and the current Member of Parliament of Akim Abuakwa South.

In September 19, 2019, “Whatsupnews” in a publication with the headline; “ATTA AKYEA SIGNS WHOPPING US $1BN IN TOTAL HOUSING CONTRACT” indicted the former Works and Housing minister over alleged financial irregularities and malfeasance.

Again, around the same time there were a series of publications on a couple of online streaming platforms with the following headlines;

“Atta Akyea signs two contracts again for August and December 2018 to the tune of $4.483 billion and $43.827 billion respectively without parliamentary approval”

“Atta Akyea signs contract worth $961 million for the construction of houses without parliamentary approval in August 2018”

Respectfully sir, reading through these news publications, and a couple of documents available to this petitioner, it is quite clear that the former Works and Housing Minister violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

In actual fact, there’s the detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).

It is in this light that I’m petitioning your good office to look into this matter and if possible institute criminal action against Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state.

Criminal misdemeanour should be accorded the seriousness it deserves by allowing the criminal justice system to interpret and assess its social impact and apportion punishment as prescribed by law. Which is why this petition needs to be treated with utmost urgency and seriousness.

Thank you

Sincerely Yours

Daniel Kwasi Amponiy

Citizen of Ghana