A 41-year-old man is on admission at the hospital after he was raped by four men.

According to reports, the victim was walking home when the suspects accosted him around 1:00 am on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

This incident occurred at Githiagara, a community in Kenya.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who confirmed the news, said the victim was approached by the four men who roughed him up before sodomising him.

They reportedly took off after carrying out the act, leaving their victim lying on the ground with serious injuries.

DCI’s statement read in part:

“The young men wrestled the victim at a secluded area where they did the despicable act in turn.”

Two suspects; 25-year-old Bernard Kamande and 21-year-old Erick Kimani have been arrested after they were positively identified by the man.

The two suspects are currently being held at Muthithi police station as detectives search for the rest.