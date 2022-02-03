Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea, insists the Majority will ensure the Assin North MP does not partake in any parliamentary business going forward.

He also described as preposterous claims by the Minority that criminal prosecution against the MP is to reduce the numbers of the NDC Caucus.

He says the law must be applied if criminality is established.

“He should not be in the Chamber, because it has been declared that he is not an MP. This is common sense. I was even surprised that the Speaker did not even asked him to get out of the Chamber,” he told Joy News.

Until that decision is reversed by the court of Appeal, Mr Atta Akyea said the embattled MP has no right to be in the Chamber.

He said moving forward, he is now a stranger to the chamber.

“As we are talking now, he is no more the MP for his constituency by the powers of the High Court and so anytime he is seen in the Chamber, we will alert the Speaker that a stranger has entered the Chamber because he is now a stranger to the Chamberr,” he said.