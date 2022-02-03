Acting Medical Superintendent of the Takoradi Hospital, Dr. George Peprah, has disclosed that the suspect in the centre of the fake pregnancy case, Josephine Panyin Mensah, never attended antenatal care at the facility but was there for a gynecological visit.

The Physician Specialist, who doubles as the sixth prosecution witness in the case, told the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ on Thursday, February 3, that the suspect was rather taken through an estrogen test for infertility assessment when she visited the gynaecologist.

It would be recalled that during an earlier investigation into the case, the accused person claimed that she attended an antenatal care at the Hospital when she was pregnant.

Her Counsel, Philip Fiifi Buckman, added that she was attended to by one Dr. Otubuor.

But Dr. Peprah explained that the said doctor is an Obstetrician Gynaecologist; thus, patients visit him for various ailments.

“So the accused did not visit the ANC but was at the hospital for a gynecological visit,” he noted.

Josephine’s lawyer questioned whether the suspect was taken through an estrogen hormonal test to check her fertility.

The Medical Superintendent denied that and explained that doctors usually do not take patients through estrogen tests for fertility but rather for infertility assessment.

The lawyer then exclaimed: “What you are telling the Court is not true. Because you do estrogen test to check fertility first before you check infertility in women’!

The doctor answered ‘no.’

According to Fiifi Buckman, the documents produced by the doctor as his evidence-in-chief before the Court were done after the incident, saying the entries were done by human beings.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, February 10, 2022 for the seventh prosecution witness to give his account of the case.