A 28-year-old woman, Josephine Simons, who allegedly faked her kidnap and pregnancy, has been granted GHS 50,000 bail with two sureties.

This was after she made her first appearance at the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The court was presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu.

Mrs Simons was arrested and detained at the Takoradi Central Police station on Friday, September 24, 2021, following which the police disclosed she confessed to faking the acts.

The Police prosecuting team, led by Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale, told the court that the suspect admitted to the offenses.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

The case has since been adjourned to October 14, 2021.