A 28-year-old Josephine Simons, who allegedly faked her kidnap and pregnancy, is expected to appear before the Takoradi Circuit Court later today.

This follows her arrest and detention at the Takoradi Central Police station on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, who earlier hinted of the legal action, said it is because she wasted their resources by creating such a fake story and sending the police on a wild goose chase.

He further disclosed that the woman faked her pregnancy to court her husband’s admiration and acceptance.

READ ON:

Mrs Simons, who was allegedly pregnant, went missing after a routine morning walk from the Amanoo road to the Paa Grant Roundabout on Thursday, September 16, 2021, but did not return.

A search party was convened after her mother received a call from an unknown person who said they could not use her for what they intended.

She resurfaced on Tuesday at Axim in the Western Region without her alleged pregnancy or baby.

She had claimed that she delivered the same day she went missing.

The police conducted three separate medical tests on her at the Axim, Takoradi and Effia Nkwanta hospitals, which all proved that she was never pregnant.