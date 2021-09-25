The Takoradi Divisional Police Command in the Western Region has arrested and detained 28-year-old Josephine Simons for allegedly faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

Mrs Simons was arrested on Friday, following police reports that she confessed she was never pregnant nor kidnapped.

This follows the arrest of her mother and husband, Michael Simons on Thursday to assist the Criminal Investigations Department in its investigations.

Several relatives and neighbours, who are still in shock over the incident, trooped to the Takoradi central police to support the family.