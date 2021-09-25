A fire outbreak has destroyed portions of the Ivex Minerals office complex on Farrar Avenue at Adabraka in Accra.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 2021, with the cause yet to be known.

A large part of the first to fourth floor of the building which once housed Accra-based Kasapa FM has been completely destroyed.

But the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from causing further havoc.

ALSO READ:

Three fire tenders were deployed to the scene to douse the flames while officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana were also present to disconnect cables.