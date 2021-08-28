A fire incident at Berekum in the Bono Region has destroyed 16 rooms, four shops, and other property running into thousands of cedis.

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred late afternoon on Friday, August 27, 2021, with the cause not immediately known.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the victims said they saw smoke coming out of the building’s roof and called the Fire Service.

But for the swift response of the firefighters, traders disclosed the fire could have wreaked more havoc than it did.

A business owner, Perpetual Amponsah, amid tears, narrated she lost everything to the fire.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Divisional Officer, Stephen Afosah said, they have begun investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He lamented the rooms were not spacious enough to allow proper ventilation.

Watch the video attached: